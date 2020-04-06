Mapim urges Rohingya refugees caught in Langkawi to be given humanitarian aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council Of Islamic Organisation (Mapim) suggested that the 202 refugees believed to be Rohingya who were captured in Langkawi yesterday to be given humanitarian aid.

Their illegal entry into the country needed to be investigated as it could be the work of human trafficking syndicates.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said it was concerned about the well being of the 45 women, 4 boys and a girl who were among those found in the boat.

"Strict measures must be taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. We would like to suggest that investigations especially involving the women and children, be made quickly so that they don't have to be in the detention centre for too long," he said in a statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Rohingya refugees were held at a beach near a hotel in Kampung Teluk Nibong, Langkawi.

They were believed to have boarded a boat without a navigator to enter this country, and were now held at Kedah and Perlis Maritime Room in Bukit Malut.

Azmi said the collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees needs to be expedited to ensure their safety and documentation goes on smoothly.

According to him, the authority also needed to collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to collect basic things for the refugees, especially the women and children.