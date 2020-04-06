Ismail Sabri: MCO violations rose by over 50pct on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of offenders defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) rose yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said there was a 51 per cent increase in arrests on Sunday (Apr 5), compared to Saturday (Apr 4).

“The police, during patrols and roadblocks, arrested 554 individuals yesterday, compared to 368 on Saturday. Before this, I was very pleased with the decreasing number of arrests, but yesterday was another story.

“It is believed that the higher number was due to it being the weekend, when people decided to go out.

“Please do not do this… every day is your weekend during MCO… so please stay at home,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

Out of 554 arrests, he said, 489 individuals were remanded by police, while the rest were granted bail.

“We also charged 213 individuals in courts yesterday… Police will not hesitate to take stringent action later on,” he said, adding that 6,048 arrests were made since the inception of the MCO on March 18.

He urged the people to abide by the MCO in order to help frontliners who are selflessly combatting the spread of Covid-19.

“We can show our appreciation by staying at home as they work around the clock to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail said that 56 areas in nine states have gone through sanitising operations, including 27 areas in Johor and six areas in Sarawak.

“We even carried out sanitising processes at 19 government buildings and three People's Housing Projects (PPRs), involving 4,872 house units.

“As of yesterday, seven PPRs had been sanitised, including surau, public halls and playgrounds,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that the government is committed to ensuring the welfare of Malaysians isolated at 118 quarantine centres nationwide.

“A total of 6,689 people have been quarantined, and we have not received any complaints from them so far,” he added.