Already struggling budget hotels staring at bleak future

KUANTAN: The Covid-19 pandemic has further jeopardised the budget hotel industry which is already hard-hit.

The rise of Airbnb (online platform offering lodging) has greatly affected the hotel industry, and now business would only worsen and continue to plunge further.

Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA) deputy president Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel said the Covid-19 outbreak left operators to face an uncertain future and the budget hotel industry might slowly "die".

"Operators are not earning any income and can no longer pay salaries for their staff. Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), some hotels have already locked their doors while some are planning to close business for the next six months. It is a matter of survival and some might close for good.

"Even after the MCO ends, people are not going to immediately travel and will be extra careful when planning their outing or overnight stay at hotels. People might choose not to travel for some time and stay away from gathering in public places," he said when contacted today.

Sri Ganesh said although the government has announced a subsidy worth RM600 (three month wage subsidy) to encourage employers to retain their employees, it was tough if the hoteliers suffer losses or do not make any profit.

He said the industry was already "doomed" with the sudden presence of Airbnb and homestay which resulted in strong competition for budget hotels.

Sri Ganesh said the government should formulate a special package for those involved in the tourism industry including airlines to help them cushion the impact and brave through tough times.

"Tourism strongly contributes to the country's economy and they are now facing tough times. We hope the government will announce a special stimulus package for those involved in tourism.

"To remain in operation MyBHA is hoping to work with the Health Ministry for better standard operating procedures for guests including filling up necessary forms (health declaration form) and temperature screening as among the check-in requirements," he said.

MyBHA is the umbrella body for all budget hotels, categorised as three-star and below in the country, and has some 2,500 members consisting of hotel owners or their representatives.