Prihatin: Micro credit loan interest abolished

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to abolish loan interest for micro credit schemes under the Prihatin economic stimulus package.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said RM200 million has been allocated for the purpose.

In addition, he said small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also enjoy rental discounts for business premises under government-linked companies like Mara, Plus, Uda Holdings and others.

Muhyiddin urged private companies to follow suit, adding that those which offer rental discounts will enjoy additional tax exemption equivalent to the discounted amount (at least 30 per cent of rental) between April and June.

He also announced a 35 per cent reduction of levy for foreign workers, excluding domestic helpers.