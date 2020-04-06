Purchase PIA tickets to return home, Malaysians in Pakistan told

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians stranded in Pakistan due to the travel restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 are advised to purchase air tickets from the nearest Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) office or their respective tourist agents to return home.

The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, in its latest Facebook posting, said there is a PIA flight referenced as PK894 from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur scheduled on April 10.

“The Expected Time of Departure from Islamabad is 2.50am and Expected Time of Arrival in Kuala Lumpur is 11.20am local time,” said the message.

According to PIA website, the latest flight took off from Islamabad today (April 6) and scheduled to arrive Kuala Lumpur at 11.20am.

Statistics given by Wisma Putra on April 4 showed some 128 Malaysians still stranded in Pakistan. -- Bernama