PM amused by creativity of M'sians in dealing with MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was aware how Malaysians were dealing with the Movement Control Order (MCO) in their own way.

“I know after three weeks staying of staying at home, some may be burdened by the challenges and test by God,” he said in a live telecast today.

He said people were not able to do things that they were accustomed to and had to forget about their hobbies and jobs, while missing their families and friends who stayed elsewhere.

“In short, our lives have been different, and sometimes we feel a bit burdened by it. I observed on social media and noticed one husband wearing his wife’s ‘baju kelawar’ (caftan).

“Some people were cycling in the house. There were those who turned my speech into a song.

“I hope this is not a weird incident or buang tabiat, as people say. These are all part of your creativity in killing boredom by staying at home,” he said.

More importantly, he said, the people have their own creative ways in dealing with challenges and tests.

He said he believed that God would only test us with things that we are able to handle.

“To my fellow Malaysians, let us remember that we are inherently resilient, individually capable and collectively strong to face these uncertain times. Let us strengthen our resolve and stay committed to our fight against Covid-19.

“Let us stay the course and follow all orders made under the MCO. It is difficult, but certainly not impossible. This is the sacrifice we are called to make in order to win this war against the deadly virus.

“Winning this war starts in our homes and with our families. We can stop the virus from spreading by staying at home and maintaining physical distance. Stay strong, stay healthy, insyaAllah, we will succeed. Remember, after the rain, comes the sun. And better days will be here again,” he said.