Covid-19: Govt has brought home 6,749 stranded Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,749 Malaysians who were stranded in 51 countries have been successfully repatriated back home.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar said the cost of bringing them home were borne by the government as well as from contributions by political parties, the private sector as well as through individual efforts.

Over the last two days (Sun and Mon), 444 Malaysians who were stranded abroad were brought home safely.

Kamarudin said that on Sun (Apr 5), 127 Malaysians returned from Chennai, India via a specially chartered Malindo Air flight. Also on the same day, 102 Malaysians returned from New Delhi.

Today, 77 Malaysians were brought back from Mumbai also via a chartered Malindo Air flight, bringing the number of Malaysians arriving from India to 306.

On Sunday, 65 Malaysians returned via Malaysia Airlines flight MH705 from the Philippines yesterday. On the same day, 45 Malaysians from New Zealand were brought home via Malaysia Airlines flight MH144.

Four Malaysians returned home from Australia via Malaysia Airlines flight MH148 on Sunday, while 24 others arrived safely from Japan on Japan Airlines flight JL723 earlier today (Mon).

Another 40 Malaysians, making up the second group from New Zealand, are expected to arrive via Malaysia Airlines flight MH144 around 7.30pm today (Mon).

To date, an estimated 1,025 Malaysians are still stranded in over 20 countries across the globe.

"The ministry and its representatives in diplomatic missions abroad will continue to play a proactive role and work towards enabling the return of Malaysians back home in the near future," said the minister.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin said the ministry received reports that 161 Malaysian tabligh followers are currently being quarantined in India. From this group, 126 have been placed at quarantine centres in New Delhi while another 35 have been quarantined at centres outside the Indian capital.

He said Wisma Putra is also aware of the detention of a number of Malaysians who were supposed to fly home from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sun.

“Their detention follows a decision made by the Indian government to implement the quarantine process on all foreign nationals who took part in the tabligh cluster gathering at the Markaz Nizamuddin mosque from March 10 to 13.

“The Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi is in constant contact with the Indian government to ensure that the rights and welfare of the Malaysians in detention are taken cared for, and are working on aiding them.

“This includes initiatives by the High Commission to send food and essentials to the group, although it is difficult to do so because of the strict quarantine rules and regulations enforced by the Indian government,” he said.

Kamarudin advised all Malaysian who are still in India to adhere to the rules and regulations imposed by the Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin also spoke on Singapore's decision to implement a partial lockdown from Apr 3.

He said the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore is currently in the process of obtaining the number of Malaysian workers who are still in the republic from Singapore's Ministry of Human Resource.

It is estimated that there as many as 25,000 Malaysians still in Singapore.

“The ministry and other federal agencies are in close communication with the Johor government to make things easier for our fellow Malaysians who earn a living over in Singapore.

“The government is confident that through especially close bilateral ties at various levels, the best approach can be achieved in the best interest of both countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister also touched on the issue of Malaysian students stranded overseas.

“Referring to a letter from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) dated March 29, I would like to inform that the decision as to whether to bring home Malaysian USM-KLE students must be referred to the Higher Education Ministry.

“This is in line with the ministry’s latest statement dated

April 3 (Friday) that all students have been advised to stay put in the countries where they are currently studying.”

Kamarudin said Wisma Putra is in constant communication with Education Malaysia, the Public Services Department, MARA and Malaysian student community representatives through their diplomatic missions.