Entrepreneur Ministry to ensure Prihatin package reaches target group

KUALA LUMPUR: The Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Ministry has declared its commitment to ensure that the initiatives in the new Prihatin Rakyat economic package for small-medium enterprises reach their targets.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, in welcoming the stimulus package, said the move could aid business cash flow through various initiatives including the abolishment of the two per cent loan under the micro credit scheme, which involved a RM200 million allocation.

“Loans with a maximum of RM10,000 would be provided to eligible micro entrepreneurs. The ministry is committed to expediting the delivery of the aid to the targeted entrepreneurs.

“For this purpose, the ministry, through Tekun Nasional, has identified a mechanism to ensure that the incentives could be channelled efficiently,” he said in a statement.

He said applicants would have to submit a one-month financial statement, while those blacklisted by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) could also be considered.

Entrepreneurs who have yet to register to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) are also eligible.

“However, they would need to register with SSM before the loan could be disbursed. With the announcement, it is hoped that entrepreneurs are able to continue their business operations in this difficult time,” he said.

For more information, call Tekun hotline at 03-9059 8888 or visit .