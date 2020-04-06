Beware of scammers, IGP warns Prihatin aid recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: Beneficiaries of Prihatin Rakyat have been told to be wary of scammers who are out to cheat them of the financial payout which was disbursed today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said scammers are waiting for the right opportunity to exploit vulnerable victims through various schemes and tricks.

“We hope everyone will be alert and not take matters like this lightly as these scammers are very slick,” he said in Bukit Aman today.

Abdul Hamid also advised people to refrain from indulging in online gambling.

He said online gambling activities had increased recently and syndicates were preying on vulnerable people.

“The syndicates are targeting those who are relaxing at home and they are encouraging them to gamble. I am only worried that they will lose the financial aid they have received from the government and the money will go to the syndicates instead,” he said.

In a related development, Abdul Hamid said he had instructed his men manning roadblocks to conduct random checks on e-hailing services or suspicious vehicles that may be used to transport contraband cigarettes.

He said policemen had also been told to check on the content of storage boxes on motorcycles of food delivery services.

“There are irresponsible parties using logos such as Grab to violate the MCO simply because they want to go out.” he said.