Mother thankful after daughter gets '5-star' treatment during quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: For Minarni Mat Saad, her wish was only to see her daughter return safely to Malaysia amid the Covid-19 global pandemic.

It came true on Monday but what she did not expect was a "five-star" treatment received by her 22-year-old daughter upon arrival from the United Kingdom.

The former newspaper editor said during the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, her daughter, Amni Zulaikha Zamri, will be placed at a five-star hotel in Petaling Jaya.

On her Facebook wall, she said the family was "okay" if Amni was placed at any designated quarantine centres so long as she is in good care.

“I thought she will be brought to the quarantine centre at Bandar Enstek in Nilai which is good enough. The place looks comfortable and even had hotel-like facilities.

“When my daughter messaged me that she is staying at the Sunway Hotel, I was pleasantly surprised.

“All her meals will be taken care of including her laundry. She also mentioned that the Health Ministry officers are at the hotel lobby ready to assist those quarantined when needed,” she said.

Minarni said her daughter, who is pursuing Public Relation and Media Studies at Sheffield Hallam University, has been given a health form to fill up every day to check if she has Covid-19 symptoms.