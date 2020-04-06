IGP: 99 per cent of Malaysians are heroes for obeying the MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has hailed 99 per cent of Malaysians as national heroes for obeying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said they had displayed commitment and adhered to the MCO to help break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

He, however, issued a stern warning to those who take the MCO lightly as heavier penalties await them.

“Those who continue to commit offences and flout the MCO will be dealt with,” he said.

Hamid also reminded parents to keep track of their children as about four per cent of those caught for violating the MCO were under 18.

Abdul Hamid said those arrested and charged for flouting the MCO faced being fined RM1,000 or more.

“Actually, we don't like to arrest people but what can we do. There is no fun in it but there are laws and it is there to protect the interest of all Malaysians.

“I hope people will understand the constraints, challenges and emotions faced by my men,” he said.

On a separate matter, Abdul Hamid revealed that 44 policemen had tested positive for Covid-19 while 900 had been put on quarantine at home.