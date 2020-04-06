Online streaming of Palm Sunday Mass in Johor

JOHOR BARU: For the first time in the history of the local church, Catholics in the Melaka-Johor diocese were not able to attend mass at their respective parishes on Palm Sunday yesterday.

This was due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is aimed at checking the spread of Covid-19.

Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter.

It also marks the first day of the holy week which is the last week of the penitential season of Lent that heralds Easter.

On Palm Sunday, the congregation normally gathers for a procession within the church compound and accompanies the priest into the parish for the start of mass.

It is marked by the blessing and distribution of palm branches which were used by the people hailing Jesus's entry into Jerusalem. The same people would soon after clamour for his crucifixion.

Palm Sunday underscores the moral lesson of the transience of worldly acclaim.

Catholics would take the palms blessed by the priests back to their homes where they place them alongside Christian artefacts (especially crosses and crucifixes) or use them to mark their bibles or devotionals as an enduring memento of the fickleness of human acclaim.

The whole season of Lent is a lesson in the impermanence of worldly things.

At Majodi Centre in Plentong yesterday, Bishop Bernard Paul, head of the Melaka-Johor Diocese celebrated Palm Sunday at St. James Chapel, minus the congregation.

Annama John Benedict (left) and Father Claurence Motoyou. - NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA.

The Palm Sunday Mass was telecast live for Catholics to view from home. For many it's a new experience, following a Mass relayed to them digitally rather than observing it in person in church.

Bishop Bernard said in the coming week Catholics will be able to view live streaming of Holy Thursday Mass, on April 9 at 6pm, Good Friday Service, on April 10 at 3pm and Easter Vigil, on April 11 at 8 pm via http://tv.mjdiocese.my

He said despite the MCO, the church has ensured that Catholics did not miss the holy week celebrations.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing number of infected and dying people “have fallen on an unprepared society, highlighting the spiritual emptiness of many Catholics.”

Father Claurence Motoyou, assistant parish priest of the Immaculate Conception Church, Johor Baru added: “Following the MCO, Catholics have realised that even though they are physically isolated from the church, they are not separated from it.”

He said as families gathered in front of the monitor to follow and participate in mass from the live streaming, the realisation takes hold that the church is not just a physical structure but a place where believers gather to praise God.

In other words, he said, the church is wherever they come together, be it amongst friends or family.

A regular church-goer Annama John Benedict said this was something unique as communications technology has bridged distances and thrown people together, digitally at least.

“Even though I am unable to go to church, I was able to view the online streaming of the Palm Sunday Mass by Bishop Bernard,” she said.