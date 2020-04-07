Larkin Sentral undergoes 9-hour sanitisation operation

KUALA LUMPUR: An integrated sanitisation operation was held at the Larkin Sentral transport and commercial terminal in Johor Baru on Monday.

Damansara Assets Sdn Bhd, which manages the property said the operation was a joint effort between the Johor Baru City Council, Fire and Rescue Department, Johor Baru District Health Office, SWCorp and Briged Waqaf.

"The operation was conducted to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to boost the public's confidence to continue patronising Larkin Sentral," said the posting.

The terminal is both a bus and taxi hub with an adjacent wet market. It is also a commercial centre with indoor bazaars, shoplots and food and beverage outlets.

Pic courtesy from Damansara Assets Sdn Bhd Facebook

A 140-member team was involved in the disinfection work from 6am to 3pm.

Damansara Assets said the sanisation involved the bus and taxi terminals, all departure and arrival halls for bus passengers, CTS self-service ticketing and manual ticketing counters, pedestrian walkways, escalators, lifts, wet market, bazaars, kiosks, An-Nur Larkin Sentral mosque, food court and public toilets.

Pic courtesy from Damansara Assets Sdn Bhd Facebook

Most of the terminal was closed today to allow the operation to be carried out.

To accommodate sanitisation work, bus services were only allowed to operate at the terminal between 6am to 10am, and then again from 5pm to 10pm Monday.

A spokesperson from Damansara Assets said Larkin Sentral will resume normal operations Tuesday.