Plus to supply RM1.2 million worth of PPE to HKL, HSB

KUALA LUMPUR: Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) will contribute RM1.2 million worth of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and Sungai Buloh (HSB) hospitals to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said Plus feels a compelling need to help the medical fraternity which is fiercely battling the virus outbreak.

“As the entire staff of both HKL and HSB focus on treating Covid-19 patients, we want to assist with the procurement process, where we will purchase directly from suppliers and coordinate the delivery of the equipment to each hospital.

“It is the least we can do, to lessen the burden of the respective hospital procurement teams during these trying times,” he said in a statement.

He said Plus supports the government’s initiative in combatting Covid-19 and strongly advises Malaysians to stay at home while helping to stem the spread of the virus.

“Globally, this pandemic has infected over 1 million people and in Malaysia alone over 3,000 have tested positive.

“The good news is over 1,000 Malaysians have recovered and tested negative.

“We sincerely hope we will be able to contribute to a higher recovery rate through the equipment delivered to both HKL and HSB,” he said.

Meanwhile, HKL director Datuk Dr Heric Corray thanked Plus for their initiative as the donation will help enhance preparations to contain the Covid-19 virus.

“I wish to express our utmost appreciation and gratefulness to Plus for its assistance in donating PPE worth RM938,000 to ensure the safety of our medical frontliners at the Covid-19 Screening Centre and wards in HKL,” he said.

HSB director Datuk Kuldip Kaur lauded Heric’s statement and extended the hospital’s utmost gratitude to Plus for their donation.