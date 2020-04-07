Speedhome connects frontliners to rent-free homes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have proven time and again that we are people who stand by each other in trying times.

Understanding the importance of medical frontliners having a comfortable place to rest before going back to work at hospitals, Speedhome has emerged to connect home owners with those in need of a place to stay. It is a zero-deposit, zero-commission automated platform connecting landlords to tenants.

The platform, established in 2015, announced its intention to connect landlords with medical frontliners on March 23. It now has a list of 30 homeowners who are willing to provide free accommodation to medical frontliners for a month.

Speedhome founder and chief executive officer Wong Whei Meng said he expected more landlords to join the platform soon.

He said he started the initiative as he believed the Covid-19 pandemic would hit everyone hard.

“We can see how the virus has affected other countries and if we don’t come together and help each other in any way that we can, it will also hurt us really badly.

“I was surprised by the positive response I’ve received after sharing the idea with homeowners.”

Speedhome helps frontliners in areas most affected by Covid-19, such as near the 11 Covid-19 treatment hospitals in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

“We would like to help as much as we can.

“To homeowners who would like to join the initiative, all you need to do is register with us on our website or Facebook page and we’ll do our best to pair your home with medical frontliners who need a place to stay near their location,” said Wong.

With more than 300,000 app downloads and up to 70,000 property listings, Wong said he believed Speedhome could help healthcare workers get a place to stay near their workplace.

He said Speedhome’s contactless viewings allowed landlords to share videos of their property with interested tenants.

“Not only does it save time, you don’t have to go out in light of the Movement Control Order restriction now,” said Wong.

For more information, visit speedhome.com/blog/frontliners-free-accom/.