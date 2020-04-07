Two buildings in Jln Masjid India now under EMCO

PUTRAJAYA: The iconic Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, became the latest two areas to be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government had agreed to enforce the order on the advice of the Health Ministry, which detected 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases from the two buildings.

Ismail, who is also the Defence Minister, said some 6,000 residents residing in 365 residential and commercial units at both buildings would be affected by the EMCO, which takes effect today until all residents are screened.

This is the fourth EMCO announced by the government in its effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has infected 3,793 as of noon yesterday.

Other residential areas and housing estates placed under EMCO included Menara City One in Jalan Mushi Abdullah, Mile 21 until Mile 24 in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat as well as Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam in Kluang, Johor.