83 Malaysians stranded in Indonesia arrive home, enter quarantine

TAWAU: Ninety-eight people including 83 Malaysians stranded in Nunukan, Indonesia arrived safely at the Tawau ferry terminal here, today.

The group – comprising 45 men, 44 women, 9 kids and their Indonesian spouses – were ferried back on the chartered vessel MV Labuan Express.

It was reported that dozens of Malaysians had been stranded in the neighbouring country since March 30.

They arrived in Tawau at 10.45am and were escorted to the Immigration, Quarantine and Customs complex. All underwent health screening and had their passports validated there.

The group was later sent to a quarantine centre set up at the Tawau Teacher’s Institution.

Their return was granted by the Sabah government, which has allowed Malaysians stranded overseas to come home in light of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which began on March 18.

On April 8, Harian Metro reported that one of the returnees, Ahmad Rizamsyah Mohd Noor, 28, uploaded a video on social media highlighting their ordeal.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that of 128 Malaysians who attended a Tabligh gathering in Indonesia on March 21, 29 have returned.