Seven rescued from two burning homes in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Seven people from two families were rescued from their burning homes at Lebuh Carnavon here, last night.

The seven, who were trapped in their residences, were rescued within minutes by Fire and Rescue Department teams who were deployed to the scene after receiving an alert at 10.45pm.

"Two of the victims, in their 70s, were rescued from the first house, while the remaining were from the next house. None of them sustained any injury.

"About 70 per cent of the houses were gutted. An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing," said a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman when contacted today.

State Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said that some of the victims were taken to the Caring Society Complex hall, while others moved in with relatives.

"We did basic health screening, including taking their temperature, before taking them to the complex hall.

"Disaster kits were also handed to the victims," he said.