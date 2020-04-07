140 tahfiz students in Parit taken to Covid-19 quarantine centre

IPOH: A total of 140 students from Maahad Tahfiz in Lambor Kanan, Parit near here have been taken to a quarantine centre for Covid-19 at Kolej Sains Kesihatan Bersekutu (KSKB) Sultan Azlan Shah in Tanjung Rambutan.

A source said this was done after one of the teachers had come into contact with a friend who was tested positive for Covid-19.

"However, the teacher had tested negative for Covid-19 but someone in the school caught fever. So they (health authorities) took precautionary measure by sending everyone at the school into quarantine.

Medical officers taking samples from the students had gone viral on the social media since yesterday. -Pic courtesy of readers

"The students were taken to the centre in stages since yesterday. Samples have also been taken from other teachers at the school and all of them have so far tested negative for the virus," he said.

The spokesperson denied a viral message on social media claiming 41 of the students had tested positive for the virus.

Photographs of medical officers taking samples from the students had gone viral on the social media since yesterday. Some pictures also showed students boarding a bus, believed to be taken to a quarantine centre.