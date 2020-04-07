New SOP underway to handle different types of Covid-19 zones

PUTRAJAYA: The National Security Council (NSC) and the Home Ministry are expected to introduce new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different types of Covid-19 zones in the country this Thursday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the detailed SOPs would cover public wellbeing and the risk of infections in different zones, among others.

“There are different types of (Covid-19) zones in the country. For example, Putrajaya has now become (Covid-19) red zones due to the number of infections detected.

“There are also areas in the country with zero number of Covid-19 infections categorised as green zones. We are looking into the different types of SOPs suitable for each zone.

“Perhaps, enforcement of regulations in green zones will be more relaxed to an extent that the government will allow factories, workshops as well as barbershops to resume business,” said Ismail in a press conference today.

Ismail also did not discount the possibility stricter SOPs to be imposed on areas categorised as red zones to break the chain of infection.

“Details will be announced after the NSC and (Home) ministry have formulated the SOPs.

“We are looking into several aspects when formulating the SOPs. This is because we do not want an area that has been categorised as a green zone turns red after we relaxed the enforcement measures.”

He reiterated that the government would also be coming out with an SOP that would be enforced post-MCO.

“This is because we do not want our country to experience a similar situation such as Hong Kong, which had to enforce again its MCO following new cases of Covid-19 infection.”