Sabah govt brings back stranded Msians from Nunukan, quarantines them

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has taken proactive measure to facilitate the return of Malaysians stranded in Nunukan, Indonesia.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government was managing their trip home to ensure those returning from overseas were immediately quarantined.

“If they have been there (Nunukan) for a few weeks, they may have the (Covid-19) symptoms. So once they return, we have to quarantine them.

“We cannot stop them from coming home, but we cannot allow them to come back on their own. We are afraid they may use 'laluan tikus' (illegal routes) and go to other districts.

“To prevent them from spreading virus, we have to be the ones controlling their movement. We bring them (home) and quarantine them," he said today.

Shafie was speaking to reporters after presenting face masks and hand sanitisers to police and the armed forces personnel who were on roadblock duty at Jalan Kepayan here.

Also present were Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji, and Fifth Infantry Division chief Major General Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Earlier, it was reported that 98 people, including 83 Malaysians stranded in Nunukan since March 30, had arrived safely at the Tawau ferry terminal today.

The group - comprising 45 men and 44 women with their Indonesian spouses, and nine children - were ferried back on the chartered vessel MV Labuan Express. The group was then sent to a quarantine centre set up at the Tawau Teacher’s Institution.

Shafie reiterated such preventive measure also applied to all Sabahans returning home from other countries, stressing they would all be quarantined at the point of entry.

“They must follow the procedure, even if they are safe (Covid-19 free). For this, we will beef up infrastructure to accommodate these people.

“We are also working with other agencies to place patients at a safe and comfortable place with improved basic facilities," he said.

When asked whether the state government would look into financing those quarantined in hotels instead, Shafie replied that they would look into it.

Like Kuala Lumpur, several hotels in Sabah have also been turned into temporary quarantine centres. While people in peninsula are being quarantined in hotels for free, it is not the case for Sabahans.

“For the time being, I’ve been made to understand if there are funds coming from the Ministry of Health to finance these people in Kuala Lumpur, why not. We cannot finance everyone to stay in hotels.

“How can you allow the rich returning from overseas, who clearly can afford, getting free (hotel stay), while others are placed at venues with little infrastructure.

“We will try to manage. So far, those staying in hotels are paying for themselves," Shafie said.

To a question whether the state government would implement five per cent tax for petroleum products, he said they had already done so last month.

“We had discussed this way back when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the prime minister, and he said hang on for a bit. Of course, at this point of time with the Covid-19 pandemic, we would need more funding.

“It is affecting Petronas at the same time, but we are mindful. When I communicated with some oil companies, they were quite okay... We have started imposing (five per cent tax) already," Shafie said.