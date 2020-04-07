170 new Covid-19 cases reported today

PUTRAJAYA: There are 170 new Covid-19 cases reported as at noon today, bringing the tally to 3,963 nationwide.

In a press conference on Covid-19 updates today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said another 80 have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 1,321 or 33.3 per cent from the total number of cases.

“Of the cases still undergoing treatment in hospital, 95 are in the intensive care unit, with 50 of them requiring breathing assistance,” he told a press conference, here, today.

The ministry, he added was notified of one more deaths related to Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll to 63, or 1.6 per cent of the total number of cases.

The victim, a 71-year-old man from Perlis, had attended a religious gathering in Sulawesi from March 17 to 24.

