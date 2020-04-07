1,170 Malaysians working in Singapore have returned since April 1

JOHOR BARU: Some 1,170 Malaysians working in Singapore have returned home between April 1 and April 6.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the workers had gone through a screening process for Covid-19 in Singapore before they were allowed to return.

He said upon arriving here, they had to undergo health checks and ordered to go on self-quarantine for 14 days.

A lot of Malaysian workers in Singapore raced to return home before a lockdown was imposed on the island republic, which begins today.

Hamzah said there were an estimated 40,000 Malaysians currently working in Singapore.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the Custom, Immigration and Quarantine complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building here. He also attended a briefing session by various enforcement agencies at the Johor police contingent headquarters.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysians working in Singapore will not be allowed to return home until they undergo screening to ensure they were free from Covid-19.

He said this was part of an agreement between the governments of the two countries.

However, he said there will be some changes in the agreement that will be discussed by working groups of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

On another matter, the Home Ministry has issued a warning to all tekongs (illegal immigrants smugglers) that stern action will be taken against them.

Hamzah said all enforcement agencies had been mobilised to hunt for these smugglers.

"This is part of our efforts to ensure that no one can enter the country without being screened for Covid-19. Stern action will be taken against these smugglers," he said.

He said enforcement agencies will be sharing all information and intelligence on this matter.

"All the agencies, including the police, the Armed Forces, the Immigration Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, will cooperate with one another on this matter," he said.