Pets don't spread Covid-19, says Vet Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Pets cannot spread Covid-19 to humans, the Veterinary Services Department clarified today.

In a statement, it called on the public not to be alarmed as pets are not spreaders of Covid-19 infection.

For now, pet owners are also not required to have their animal companions screened for the virus.

“Based on current scientific findings, while pets can contract Covid-19, it is not at a dangerous level as it only caused mild infection to the animals.

“The viral load is too small to be spread to humans,” the statement read.

The clarification was issued in response to news reports yesterday asking the public to avoid contact with pets as a precautionary measure against the infection, following cases of Covid-19 positive among cats and dogs.

Citing an article from the World Organisation for Animal Health or OIE (formerly the Office International des Epizooties) published this month, the department said there was no evidence to prove that pets played a role in the spread of the human disease or that they became sick.

The Veterinary Services of the Hong Kong Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China reported to OIE evidence that two dogs that had been infected with the Covid-19 virus following close exposure to owners who were sick with Covid-19.

The test, conducted by real time PCR (polymerise chain reaction) showed the presence of genetic material from Covid-19 virus.

However, the dog was not showing any clinical sign of the disease.

Experts from around the world have urged the public not to overreact to unverified scientific reports suggesting they might be at risk of contracting Covid-19 from cats.