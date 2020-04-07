Man who assaulted senior citizen with helmet nabbed

GEORGE TOWN: A man who assaulted a senior citizen with a helmet in a road rage incident last week was detained by police today.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the 35-year-old security guard was picked up near Jalan Macalister about 12.30pm.

“We have also seized the helmet which was used to assault the elderly man on that day.

“He will be remanded tomorrow,” Soffian said in a statement today.

A video of the suspect assaulting the elderly man went viral on social media recently.

The 26-second video showed four people talking to each while standing next to a taxi when the suspect suddenly lunged at the senior citizen and hit him on the face with a helmet.

The incident is believed to have taken place following a minor accident between a car driven by the 80-year-old man and a motorcycle near Bandar Baru, Farlim about 5.30pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury using weapons or other dangerous objects.