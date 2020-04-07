RMAF delivers aid via helicopters to Sarawak interior

KUALA LUMPUR: The villages of Long Akah and Long Loyang in Miri, Sarawak were the latest areas to receive aid delivered by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

RMAF, which is in its third day of delivering food and essential goods to the interior, sent the aid via helicopter.

The air force, via its Twitter account, said the mission began at 7am at the Miri Airport, with assistance from the army.

It said the deliveries were made via three short trips, carried out by the Number 5 Squadron from the Labuan Air Base.

The flight to Long Akah was headed by Lieutenant Colonel Vachiral Ratanaphan Ban Teang, assisted by co-pilot Captain Mohd Firdaus Anual and Air Quartermaster U Sergeant Jacy Wharton Astillero.

The mission to Long Loyang, meanwhile, was headed by Major Frezal Raynol @Zainal, assisted by co-pilot Captain Syahir Jaafar and Air Quartermaster PW U II Sunerie Sugang.

The RMAF said it would continue to carry out its duties to ensure that everyone receives food and essential supplies during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is also being done to ensure the public remain in the homes and abide by the Movement Control Order which is aimed at breaking the chain of infection," read the post.

On Apr 5, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg said the RMAF has given its assurance that food supplies would be distributed to all 13 areas located in the interior of Sarawak.

The aid distribution is expected to completed within four to five days depending on the weather.