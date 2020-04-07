Western Digital donates RM2mil worth of PPEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Hard disk drive manufacturer and data storage company Western Digital Malaysia donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RM2 million today to aid the government in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

The donation was presented by Western Digital Malaysia group operations chairman Datuk Syed Hussian Aljunid to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya.

The contribution was made to the “Covid-19 Special Fund” set up by the government.

As of today, the cumulative value of items donated to the fund stands at RM26.9 million, while monetary contributions including government grants are at RM22.66 million.

Until yesterday, RM5.68 million from the fund had been channelled to the National Welfare Foundation which would be used to purchase daily necessities for those whose livelihood was affected by the outbreak.

In George Town, Western Digital Corporation donated 10,000 face shields and 6,000 medical suits to the frontliners at Penang Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Penang Hospital received the face shields and 5,000 medical suits while another 1,000 of the latter were given to Seberang Jaya Hospital.

The items were handed over by Western Digital Corporation vice-president K.L. Bock.

Western Digital Corporation human resource director Azlim Hamzah said the contribution was made after a video went viral in social media showing hospital doctors were only wearing plastic bags as protective suits.

“It (the plight) touched us, as the doctors are putting in their best efforts in treating patients but they are facing such difficulties.

“The video prompted us to get the funds needed to supply them with the necessary items. Without them as frontliners, we cannot do anything (in efforts to mitigate the Covid-19 outbreak).”

He also said that face masks would be provided to other frontliners including the police.