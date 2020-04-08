Selangor Sultan will not hold breaking of fast events this year

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s tradition of breaking fast with his subjects during the month of Ramadan will not take place this year.

Private secretary to the Sultan of Selangor, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani said this follows Sultan Sharafuddin’s decree expressing his concern over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been a tradition for the Sultan of Selangor, during Ramadan, for him to break fast with the rakyat in districts in the state and to present Hari Raya contributions from Lembaga Zakat Selangor to the poor and needy folk.

“However, this Ramadan, Sultan Selangor with a heavy heart has decided not to hold any breaking of fast and perform terawih prayers with the people in all mosques in Selangor.

“His Majesty came to the decision after taking into account safety factors following the Covid-19 pandemic which has yet to be fully curbed and this is to avert the people from the risk of being infected,” said Munir in a statement today.

Munir said the duit raya contributions and the distribution of tithe to the poor and the needy would continue albeit not presented during the breaking of fast unlike previous years.

Lembaga Zakat Selangor, he said, would channel the RM500 aid to the recipients in a safer and more efficient method by crediting the contributions into their respective bank accounts.

Munir said for recipients without bank accounts, Lembaga Zakat Selangor would handover cash vouchers that can be withdrawn from any Bank Islam branches.

“Sultan of Selangor also advised Muslims to usher in Ramadan by fully focusing on the practice of charity, apart from being mindful and adhering to the latest directives issued by the Health Ministry and the government.

“His Majesty also prays that his subjects be spared from misfortunes and protected by God. He also hopes that the Covid-19 outbreak affecting the country will end immediately so that his people can return to their daily lives, be healthy, be at peace and safe,” said Munir.