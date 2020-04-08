Sepang, Kota Samarahan declared Covid-19 red zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Sepang and Kota Samarahan have been declared as Covid-19 red zones, said the Health Ministry.

Data as of noon yesterday showed that Sepang in Selangor had recorded 46 Covid-19 cases, while Kota Samarahan in Sarawak had 42.

Sepang is Selangor’s fifth red zone, while Kota Samarahan is Sarawak’s second.

A district or location is designated as a red zone area if it registers more than 40 Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total of red zones in the country to 23, with Lembah Pantai at the top of the list with 412 cases.

Hulu Langat recorded 345 cases, while Petaling recorded 306.