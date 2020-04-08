Kuantan MP 'qualifies' for BPN, describes system as major error

KUANTAN: Kuantan member of parliament Fuziah Salleh expressed shock to find out she is eligible for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid.

Questioning the error in the system, the third-term MP wondered how she could qualify since she was not a Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipient and had never applied for the aid.

“After news that MPs, minister and the wife of a former prime minister found themselves eligible for BPN, I decided to check my status. I was shocked with the finding as I was eligible to receive the aid.

“I would like to clarify that I am not a BSH recipient and never applied for it. The question is how it could be approved in the system when I am certain that we (MPs) are not qualified for BPN," she said in a statement here today along with a screenshot of her BPN status.

Fuziah, who is eligible to receive RM1,600, said such incident might happen to others too and since the payment is credited directly into their respective bank accounts, some might not even notice it.

“Payments are made directly, and I am worried that many people might not check and mistakenly receive the aid. The aid is automatically approved without any application and this seems to have opened the door to a serious system blunder.

“The country's resources should be put to good use when dealing with Covid-19 and we as a country cannot afford to make such mistakes," she said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar admitted that he was also eligible to receive RM1,000 in BPN aid and urged the government to look into the system.

On March 29, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the BPN as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package to cushion the Covid-19 impact.

Those eligible are B40 with household income of RM4,000 and below; B40 (bachelor) with income of RM2,000 and below; M40 with household income of between RM4,001 and RM8,000; and M40 (bachelor) with household income of between RM2,000 and RM4,000.