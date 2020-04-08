Hulu Selangor residents adhere to MCO diligently

KUALA KUBU BARU: The residents of Hulu Selangor were praised for being the most compliant in adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Selangor.

Till today, there hasn't been a single arrest linked to the violation of the movement restriction which was imposed on March 18 to break the infection transmission in the Selangor district.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Arsad Kamarudin was hopeful that the situation would remain as such until the conclusion of the Second Phase of the MCO on April 14.

“I am impressed and applaud the attitude of the people of Hulu Selangor district who are very obedient in following the government's directive to protect themselves from the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Our personnel are assisted by the Armed Forces (ATM) in carrying out our duties in a dedicated and responsible manner at all roadblock locations, patrols and control posts," he said when contacted today.

He said checks at roadblocks in the district saw motorists providing good cooperation, undertake prudent driving and provide relevant information on their movement.

Arsad said in Hulu Selangor there have been seven roadblocks mounted and two roads closed to traffic since the MCO was enforced.

“The roadblocks have been mounted at Plaza Tol Tanjung Malim, Lembah Beringin, Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tagar and Bukit Beruntung. While two other roadblocks are located at Km 4, Jalan Ulu Yam-Sungai Tua and Km 34 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur.

“Road closure is at Km 78, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur and the entry to the Lembah Beringin Toll Plaza at Km 1 Jalan Kerling-Lembah Beringin,” he said.

He added that an alternative road is available for use at the Tanjung Malim toll plaza and the Tanjung Malim-Hulu Bernam trunk road which sees operations around the clock.

To date, Hulu Selangor recorded 26 Covid-19 positive cases, 15 in Serendah, eight in Batang Kali and one case each in Ampang Pecah, Hulu Bernam and Kalumpang.