TM contributes RM2m to Covid-19 relief fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) recently handed over a total of RM2 million in cash to “Tabung Covid-19” established by the government to alleviate the burden of those directly affected by the pandemic.

TM Chairman Rosli Man handed over the contribution to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a simple ceremony in Putrajaya.

“As a nation, we must face this unprecedented battle against Covid-19 together, and TM, as a responsible and caring corporate citizen, will do our best to help cushion the impact to the economy and to our customers, employees, frontliners and to those in need; as well as to ensure our services continue without interruption,” said Rosli.

He said TM’s contribution to the Covid-19 Fund reflects the company’s undivided support to the government’s initiative to provide relief and financial aid.

“Our hearts go out to those who have already been impacted by Covid-19. TM is doing its part - overall contributing RM5.5 million thus far in medical and non-medical supplies to those in need, especially the frontliners and communities throughout the country,” he said

In addition to its contribution to the government’s Covid-19 Fund, TM Group via its Covid-19 Corporate Responsibility taskforce has embarked on multiple #staysupported initiatives during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

TM said as co-chair and member of the Government-Linked Companies (GLC) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GDRN), and together with other participating corporates; the Group also contributed a total of RM1 million to the Health Ministry and mobilised its team of volunteers together with other GDRN members to distribute medical supplies to seven hospitals in the Klang Valley.

Besides that, the hospitals also received 300 boxes of non-medical supplies including personal hygiene kits for its medical staff, he said.

On TM’s own initiatives, the Group has also pledged RM2 million worth of TM Family Care Packages to be distributed nationwide to those in need. The financial aid, which comprises TM’s zakat contribution of RM1 million as part of the total amount, is currently being disbursed at all states nationwide through TM’s regional and state offices.

Internally, TM said it also launched an internal fund-raising campaign – Tabung Kebajikan Covid-19 since the MCO period began and to date, Warga TM has collectively contributed more than RM440,000 and growing; to support the Group’s Corporate Responsibility efforts. The amount has far exceeded the minimum target of RM250,000 that it has set for this internal fund raising initiative, reflecting the generosity, patriotism and caring spirit of its employees nationwide.

It has also distributed a total of 200,000 face masks and 30,000 pairs of hand gloves to police and armed forces and civil defence force personnel who are on-duty during this MCO.