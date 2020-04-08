Terengganu cuts short trading hours during MCO

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu has set new operating hours for all business and service sectors in the state during Phase Two of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

According to a Darul Iman Information Secretariat (UPDI) statement, the new operating hours came into effect yesterday (April 7) until April 14.

The statement pointed out that supermarkets, retail outlets, 24- hour convenience stores, outlets selling wet goods, fruits, eateries, restaurants, wet markets and pharmacies are allowed to operate between 7am till 6pm.

“New hours for wholesale market operations are from 3am to 9am while petrol stations are allowed to operate from 7am to 8pm, with clinics allowed to operate from 7am to 9.30pm.

“For the business involved in goods trading and services such as repair centres and vehicle services, they are allowed to operate from 9am to 2pm.

"Hours of operation for auto parts and machinery shops, hardware stores, agricultural input shops and shops involved in the sale of food, medicines and pet supplies are allowed to operate from 7am to 2pm every Monday and Thursday," the statement said.

In addition, the statement said all business premises, commercial complexes, road side eateries, mobile petty traders, night markets, daily markets and pasar tani are not allowed to operate during the MCO period.

"All traders and parties involved must comply with the rules and operating hours set by the state government and the public are required to plan their purchases and get the services offered at the appointed time," it added.