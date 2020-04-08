166 discharged from hospitals; 156 new Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 166 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country today, bringing the tally to 1,487.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was higher than new cases recorded as of noon today, which was 156.

"Our recovery is at 36.1 per cent of the total 4,119 positive cases in Malaysia.

"From these cases, 76 patients are placed in the intensive care units (ICU) while 45 require respiratory aid."

Dr Noor Hisham said the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre had been notified of two more deaths related to Covid-19 today, increasing the death toll to 65 or 1.58 per cent of the total cases.

