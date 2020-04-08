Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 sub-cluster detected in Rembau

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has detected a Covid-19 sub-cluster in Rembau, Negri Sembilan, related to the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster involved a staff of a school in Rembau and several localities in the area, including Pedas, Pilin, Kundur and Batu Hampar.

He said 27 people had been identified to be positive for Covid-19, including two people who are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The cluster was detected after the Covid-19 test results for several teachers came back positive.

The outbreak, he said, was believed to have originated from a meeting that was held in a school attended by an index case (Case 448), who was a participant in the religious gathering that was held from Feb 28 to March 2.

“The teachers and school staff who were infected then infected their family members and villagers, until there were three generations of infections."

Investigations, he said, also found that there were visits of unhealthy relatives at their homes, despite the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Dr Noor Hisham said the public must be responsible and play their part in the fight against Covid-19, including adhering to the MCO.

“This is very important so we can break the chain.” he added.