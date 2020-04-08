Army chief: Barbed wire fencing to facilitate EMCO monitoring

IPOH: Barbed wire fencing installed at Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) operation areas is aimed at facilitating a more systematic monitoring by the Armed Forces and police.

Army chief General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said an effective control of people's movement is important to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are putting up the fencing at critical areas and its implementation should be reflective of the level of seriousness in certain areas.

“Imagine what the situation will be like if we only place cones and 30 people, who are virus carriers, ran out of the building. The outbreak impact will be very grave,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Op Penawar site with Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain in Jalan Tambun here today.

So far, four areas have been listed under the EMCO, namely Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, Selangor; Simpang Renggam in Johor; Menara City One, Selangor Mansion as well as Malayan Mansion in Kuala Lumpur and all the areas mentioned had been fenced with barbed wire.

In this regard, Ahmad Hasbullah said the roles of the Armed Forces and police during roadblocks were subject to the orders of the government.

“Armed Forces and police personnel have their own function in MCO operation. For the time being, the army has been ordered to assist police in implementing MCO,” he said. -- Bernama