KPDNHEP: Shortage of eggs due to logistics challenges

PUTRAJAYA: The difficulty in obtaining eggs in certain areas currently has been attributed to delivery issues, coupled with high demand.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said egg producers had given an assurance that the supply was sufficient to meet domestic demand.

“Due to the high demand (of eggs), places that are far from where the producers are located may take time to receive the supply. This could be due to roadblocks or other reasons.

“But producers have assured that there is sufficient supply, in fact, there is even surplus which can be exported,” he told reporters while surveying the supply of essential goods at the Tesco Supermarket in IOI City Mall, here today.

Meanwhile, he said from the start of the Movement Control Order on March 18 to April 6, a total of 15,959 inspections were carried out against retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers nationwide.

Iskandar Halim said KPDNHEP had received 1,466 complaints regarding supply and prices of essential goods, with most of them related to face masks and hand sanitisers.

He said investigations into the complaints led to the issuing of 65 notices to traders under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

In the meantime, Iskandar Halim advised consumers to provide detailed information when making a complaint to facilitate investigations.

“Some have complained to us that the price of eggs is too high, but they do not tell us how much they cost, where the store is and so on. So it’s difficult to investigate,” he said.

Iskandar Halim said there were various channels to file complaints including online at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or by contacting the ministry’s operations room at 03-8882 6245 or toll-free number at 1-800-886-800; or via the ‘EzAdu KPDNHEP’ smartphone application. -- Bernama