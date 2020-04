KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is set to appear on TV3's Soal Rakyat tonight.

The programme will be aired at 11pm.

Tengku Zafrul will be discussing the government's Prihatin Rakyat economic stimulus package as well as the stimulus package for small and medium enterprises (SME).

Both initiatives were announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to help cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic felt by the rakyat and business owners.