MEOA gives 30,000 face masks to HTAR frontliners

KLANG: The Malaysian Estate Owners’ Association (MEOA) contributed 30,000 surgical face masks to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang (HTAR) on Monday.

Its president Jeffrey Ong said the initiative was a gesture of appreciation and support for Malaysia’s unsung medical heroes, who are working tirelessly round the clock to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We hope that this humble contribution will help alleviate the hospital’s shortage of surgical face masks. As HTAR is located in Klang - one of the hotspots of the Covid-19 outbreak, it is especially important that the medical frontlines are well protected as they perform their duties and head home safe to their loved ones,” Ong said.

He said MEOA commended the efforts of Malaysia’s medical heroes and urged Malaysians to support them by staying at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Ong said the MEOA and the plantation industry were also abiding by the MCO as they had implemented a voluntary lockdown based on their Covid-19 operating procedure for both the plantation and mills’ operations.

HTAR Director Datin Paduka Dr. Hasni Hanapi said they were grateful for the donation of surgical masks, which is part of much-needed personal protective equipment.

“This will definitely boost the morale of our medical and healthcare frontlines who are diligently working to ensure the well-being of our patients.” she said.

The surgical masks were handed over by MEOA representatives led by its Councillor, Lim Kim Long to HTAR representatives.