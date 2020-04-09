Tenants at 4 Selangor PPRs exempted from paying rent until June

SHAH ALAM: Families living in four People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Selangor will not have to worry about their house rentals for the next few months.

The state government, in a move to ease the financial burden of 2,632 tenants living at the housing projects due to Covid-19, has decided to exempt the rental for April and defer the payments for May and June.

Selangor executive councillor for Housing and Urban Living Haniza Mohamed Talha said the state managed housing projects are PPR Kampung Baru Hicom, PPR Kota Damansara, PPR Serendah and Council Homes Bandar Baru Bangi.

Haniza said the state will bear April’s rental exemption which costs RM562,358.00.

The deferment of May and June’s rental comes up to RM1,124,716.00.

“Our decision came after receiving complaints from tenants who are unable to pay their monthly rent due to several reasons such as pay cuts by their employees, inability to conduct businesses or they have lost their source of income.

“We are concerned over the matter and we hope this initiative can help alleviate their financial burden,” said Haniza in a statement today.

She also reminded the people to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO).