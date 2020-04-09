Refresher courses for ambulance drivers needed to ensure competency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for Safe Community has called for all ambulance drivers to undergo special training on driving techniques.

Its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said accidents on the roads involving ambulances were reported from time to time.

“It has been reported previously that an average of 129 ambulance accidents happen every year nationwide… that is far too many.

“The recent accident involving an ambulance rushing to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) once again brings to light the issue of occupational safety and health for all ambulance drivers and attendants.

“Such accidents should and must be avoided,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said frequent refresher courses must be given to ambulance drivers to ensure they were competent to drive ambulances safely.

“The relevant authorities should come up with a special training module for ambulance drivers and their attendants to help prevent accidents.

“Defensive driving should be part of their training and the drivers should be given specialised training on how to perceive and handle hazards on the roads which could prevent accidents from occurring,” he said.

He added the special training was vital to ambulance drivers as the traffic conditions had become increasingly challenging in recent times.

Lim said the incidents also raised questions on the condition of the ambulances, whether these vehicles were regularly checked and maintained to be roadworthy.

He also reminded ambulance drivers to be alert and not let their guard down despite fewer vehicles on the road due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The driver must always be aware of other factors like road design, road curves and slopes, tyre performance, and vehicle dynamics.

“They (ambulance drivers) also must not be overloaded with work (long hours and high frequency of accepting cases) and end up feeling fatigue.

“This is definitely an occupational health and safety issue not only for the driver, the medical staff in the ambulance, but also the patient on board,” he said.

He added ambulances should not be driven at great speed, even if they have the sirens on, to the extent of posing a danger to other road users.

“Ambulance drivers perform a very important service especially now when the country is facing a health crisis,” he said, expressing his hope that they would discharge their tasks safely for everyone.

“Let us prevent double tragedies from happening,” he said.