6,000 Orang Asli families to be given food aid

SHAH ALAM: The state government will provide food items to about 6,000 Orang Asli families here to help ease their burden during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The state executive council yesterday approved the proposal to assist the Orang Asli communities, said Selangor exco for environment, green technology, science and consumer affairs, Hee Loy Sian.

“Daily necessities such as rice, flour, sugar, milk, cooking oil and others worth RM50 will be given to the head of each household.

“There are 5,941 families from 74 Orang Asli villages in Selangor. A total 22,992 Orang Asli will benefit from this assistance,” said Hee.

He added that the financial allocation for the purpose was RM297,050.

The funds will be passed to the land and district offices which will act as agents and work with the respective state constituency offices and coordinators.

They will cooperate with the state Orang Asli Development Department and Welfare Department to distribute the aid.