Putrajaya urged to extend MCO beyond April 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia has urged the government to extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) beyond April 14.

“A premature withdrawal or excessive relaxation of MCO restrictions will potentially undo all the good achieved from staying home these past four weeks.”

“The war against Covid-19 is far from over - many sacrifices have and will continue to be made this year. Let us show the world that Malaysians can exercise restraint as a nation and bring the war to a favourable close,” said the academy in a statement today.

For public health reasons it also pushed for a ban on non-essential interstate travel to continue beyond Hari Raya that is expected to fall on May 24, 2020.

The academy said this was crucial as other celebrations such as Hari Gawai and Harvest Festival would also follow after this.

“While it is understandable that many wish to travel and spend time with their loved ones during Ramadhan and Hari Raya, one has to bear in mind that this crisis is unprecedented.”

The academy further said that the pandemic has made it necessary for social distancing to be the new norm until the situation is brought under control.

“The risk of spreading the virus particularly to the elderly, in the case of a ‘balik kampung’ exodus are very real.

“Risks associated with crowding at R&R stations and failure of social distancing by travellers during this exodus and their subsequent return to urban areas will also need to be taken into consideration.”

It also said responsible behaviour in adhering to social distancing measures is required until a vaccine is available.

“For this year at least, be it Ramadhan, Aidil Fitri or even Haj gatherings - there is a need for control, monitoring and possible banning of these gatherings.

“Given the need to prolong the MCO, we urge the Government to strengthen plans to ease the socio-economic repercussions of the pandemic.

“We are cognisant that this pandemic has and will continue to have major negative impacts on the Malaysian economy which is why robust whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches are needed.”