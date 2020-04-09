Increase in Covid-19 cases in Penang due to exposure from old cluster

GEORGE TOWN: The people in Penang have been urged not to panic when the state records a higher number of Covid-19 cases due to the increase in screening tests.

This comes after the state recorded six positive Covid-19 cases yesterday as opposed to zero or just one case on previous days.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said undoubtedly many were concerned following an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state.

"I have reiterated many times that we must not be swayed by these numbers as this battle is an ongoing marathon and not a sprint that ends within a short period of time.

"We must and should continue to work hard. Do not have a sense of entitlement, or believe we can relax just because the figures may cloud our judgment. Please do not think we have done it, we must continue to work hard," he said today.

Chow, however, said no new cluster has been reported in the state to date.

"The latest cases were due to exposure from old clusters. This is indeed a promising development. We need to make sure all Covid-19 positive cases emerge to the surface especially during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

"I asked the Federal government earlier this week to increase the screening tests for Covid-19 in Penang. We must know all Covid-19 positive cases and take appropriate steps, including isolating these patients, for us to break the transmission chain," he said, adding that the state was willing to co-operate with the Federal government in implementing the proposed approach.

As of noon yesterday, Penang recorded 108 positive Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Mah Sing Group & Mah Sing Foundation, represented by Lai Kok Soon, senior general manager, head of northern territory, donated 30,000 pieces of surgical masks to the state government to be distributed to frontliners.

Iconic Worldwide Berhad managing director Datuk Tan Kean Tet also donated 20,000 medical-grade face masks to the state government.