Fama staff work around the clock to ensure adequate food supply for public

KUANTAN: Other than the healthcare personnel who have their hands full during the Covid-19 pandemic, staff of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) now also find themselves working around the clock to ensure adequate food supply for the people.

Besides working between 8am and 5pm at the Controlled Fresh Markets (Pasar Jualan Barangan Segar Terkawal) along Jalan Gambang here, Fama staff claimed they were required to stay up till late at night to make preparations for the sale the following day, which includes sorting out and packing the agricultural products.

Some Fama staff have reached out to the New Straits Times claiming they suffered from fatigue during the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the sudden influx of customers daily at the fresh market and the shortage of manpower.

One of the staff who declined to be named said after working hours, they would have to stay back to do the packing and wait for lorries to send the fresh agriculture products to the Fama office here.

"The lorries will bring supplies from other states including sweet corn from Perak and honeydew from Terengganu. So we will sort out the products and pack them for the following day.... it usually ends past midnight.

“Fama staff is responsible for the packaging as we have been trained to handle the products, besides managing the sales. Recently some part time workers were hired to help unload the products from the lorry," he said.

He said the increase in online orders for the products had also forced the department to hire part-time riders to help meet customer orders.

"There is a high volume of cash on delivery (COD) orders and the requests come from various areas. We also need to look into their orders and arrange accordingly before sending it out," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior staff said there were plans to completely go online and start home delivery, to allow proper coordination, while giving a breather to the staff.

"Once we go fully online, customers will no longer required to come here and instead place orders through the Agrobazaar website. We receive hundreds of customers at the fresh market daily," he said.

On Fama staff being overworked, he said there had been no complains from staff as they were allowed to claim for overtime if they worked beyond their regular working hours.

"The staff are given rest time based on their shifts. I don’t think there’s an issue as we are trying to hire more part time workers to help out and engage the services of delivery riders for home delivery," he said, admitting that no one expected the fresh market to be a major hit since previous attempts to organise similar concept markets were not well-accepted by the public.

He stressed the fresh market complied to all the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry including conducting body temperature screening, issuing number tokens for crowd control and practising social distancing.

Meanwhile, Fama director-general Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said daily-wage workers would be roped in to assist Fama staff at the fresh market as well as handle the home delivery.

Fama will hire those with experience helping traders at the pasar tani (farmers' market). We cannot blindly hire anyone and have to conduct health checks before taking them in... we do have our standard operating procedures.

"We are now identifying the candidates as we hope to hire those with experience helping out at the pasar tani and one has to be careful when handling the vegetables, fruits, fish and other products to avoid damage and loses. Fama staff will be on hand to monitor them," he said when contacted.

Zainal Abidin said he had instructed the fresh market to operate six days a week and allow one day for cleaning purposes.

"It depends on whichever day they (respective fresh markert) choose but it will be closed once a week. Everyone needs a rest day and for the staff, they work on shifts.

"Fama will ensure a smooth delivery process for customers who place their orders with us and ensure our staff will not be burdened," he said.

Checks revealed majority of the customers were in favour of the fresh market as the products were directly brought from the farm and sold at affordable prices.