Santan announces Ramadan e-bazaar to support Klang Valley vendors

SEPANG: AirAsia's in-flight menu brand and restaurant arm, Santan has introduced a digital initiative to support micro, small and independent vendors selling Ramadan delicacies to continue their businesses by launching a Ramadan e-bazaar.

The Ramadan e-bazaar will be made available on santan.com.my between April 23 and May 23.

The e-bazaar calls for all vendors based in Klang valley to participate by registering their business at santan.com.my/ramadan by 10 April 2020.

All shortlisted vendors will be announced on April 11.

Santan is working with a number of delivery partners covering Klang Valley to ensure that all orders can be enjoyed by everyone in this period of social-distancing.

Santan general manager Catherine Goh said in light of the current situation brought about by the Movement Control Order and in the spirit of #InThisTogether, it is imperative for Malaysians to continue supporting the local community.

“Especially when some rely heavily on their business during Ramadan to make ends meet. Hence, we are pleased to announce this initiative to help market their products on our platform and provide a safe bazaar experience for everyone at home”, she said in a statement.

Goh said they are also thrilled to see other big names doing their part, but surely there is still a gap to fill, and as such they want to help fill that gap as much as possible, especially for those in Klang Valley.

“We hope this initiative will also be a good opportunity for everyone to discover hidden gems, so if you know anyone who is interested to take their business further with us, from your family, friends to your local neighbourhood aunties, please ask them to sign up”, she said.

In addition, all Santan merchandise such as Pak Nasser's Nasi Lemak Rendang & Sambal Paste, specialty cup noodles, various coffees and teas and more are also available on the website and ourshop.com which can be delivered across Peninsular Malaysia.

For more information, visit santan.com.my/ramadan.