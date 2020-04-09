Selangor records highest number of MCO compounds

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor residents have the unenviable record of notching up the highest number of compound notices in breach of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Police in the Klang Valley state had issued 23 such compound notices, each worth a maximum of RM1,000 to individuals in breach of the MCO since it was enforced from Wednesday onwards.

The figure for Selangor is part of the 95 such compounds issued by authorities nationwide until Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said apart from Selangor, 21 similar compound notices were issued in Perlis and 15 in Negri Sembilan.

"In Kedah, eight notices were issued, followed by Sarawak (7), Perak (6), Penang (5), Melaka and Perak respectively four notices and two others in Pahang," he told Berita Harian today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, had reportedly said 95 compound notices had been handed over to individuals found to have defied MCO.

He said failure by those to cough-up the RM1,000 within two weeks, would see them being hauled to court.