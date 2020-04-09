Air Selangor: Get your water bill via WhatsApp

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) customers can now choose to receive their water bills through WhatsApp.

Air Selangor Corporate Communications head Abdul Halem Mat Som said customers in Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya could sign up for the e-Bill service, which started on April 1, or update their information on http://update.airselangor.com for billing via WhatsApp.

“Customers who choose to use the WhatsApp service need to make sure the phone number registered on this website is correct so that they can receive messages via WhatsApp.

“For more information and assistance regarding water supply, customers can contact us at 15300, WhatsApp at 019-2800919 or 019-2816793, social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and the Air Selangor website (www.airselangor.com),” he said in a statement today.

Air Selangor also encouraged customers to download the Air Selangor application on their smartphone via the AppStore or GooglePlay for information on water supply or to review their water bills.

The implementation of the e-Bill is in line with Air Selangor’s transformation towards digital services, where customers are able to receive water bills faster and easier either by email or by accessing the Air Selangor application. -- Bernama