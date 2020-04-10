Kuantan MP removes video of 'human congestion at JB CIQ'

KUALA LUMPUR: The official Facebook page of Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh shared a video of an allegedly out of control situation at the CIQ Complex in Johor Bahru.

The accompanying caption read: "Malaysian workers in Singapore attempting to return to Malaysia en masse. Hope there will be 5-star hotels to quarantine them."

The posting however has since been removed. Fuziah's page administrator apologised for posting an old video, hoping that it did not cause panic.

The video is said to have been from December 2019 of a training session, as shared by the Friends of PDRM Facebook page.