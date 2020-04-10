Pahang govt gives cash aid to its students in the Middle East

KUANTAN: Pahang-born students who are currently studying at universities in the Middle East will each receive RM200 cash .

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the assistance was to help alleviate their financial burden in light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak around the globe.

He said Yayasan Pahang (YP) had set aside RM134,000 to be disbursed to 670 students who were currently in Egypt, Jordan and Morocco.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government is not only committed to look into the welfare of Pahang-born undergraduates at higher learning institutions in Malaysia but also those in the Middle East. Although not all the students in the Middle East are sponsored by YP, it is our duty to assist them.

"The 670 students are those who choose to remain at their universities during the pandemic at the Middle East countries. We have about 600 students in Egypt, 60 in Jordan and 10 in Morocco," he said in an exclusive interview with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Pahang here.

Wan Rosdy, who is also the YP chairman, said the cash would be deposited into the students’ bank accounts beginning April 13 and he hoped the cash aid would provide them some relief during these challenging times.

He said the recipients name list had been obtained from YP's education attaché based in Egypt and Pahang's welfare organisation president in Jordan.

On April 8, Wan Rosdy announced that 650 Pahang-born undergraduates nationwide who remained at their campus hostels due to the Movement Control Order would each receive aid of RM150 cash.